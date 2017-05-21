CHINIOT-A minor child died after plunging into an open drain in Maskeenpura locality here on Saturday.

According Recue 1122 and police, seven-year-old Omair Ahmad, son of Riaz Ahmad, a first-grader, was going back after attending school in Mohallah Maskeenpura when fell into an open drain on roadside.

Rescue 1122 was called in to get the child out which after a struggle for two hours managed to find dead body of the child. On information, DCO Ayub Khan and DPO Mustanser Feroz also reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation.

Chiniot MC Vice Chairman Haji Zahid also reached the spot. On the occasion, he said that there are thousands of metres long open drains in various localities across the district, which need to be covered. The MC will allocate funds for the purpose in the next budget, he added.

It is to be recalled that a girl had died after plunging into a drain in the same locality a couple of months ago.