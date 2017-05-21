Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Zehri arrived at Dhabeji town on Sunday to offer condolences with his brother Sardar Ali Nawaz Zehri on the death of his son.

Last day, the elder son of Ali Nawaz Zehri allegedly shot dead his younger brother near the Bhambhore bus stop in Dhabeji town.

According to eye witnesses, Rasool Bukhsh Zehri reached the residence of his younger brother Ali Asghar Zehri and called him out. As Ali Asghar came out, he fired a him and fled.

Law enforcement agencies shifted the body to a nearby hospital for initial autopsy. However, the motive behind the firing incident could be not ascertained.

Police have arrested the elder brother Rasool Buksh and recovered the murder weapon.