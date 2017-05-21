SIALKOT-Sialkot exporters should come forward and exploit the untapped trade potential and export markets of Uzbekistan and other Central Asian States, Pakistan Ambassador-designated to Uzbekistan Dr Irfan Yousaf stressed.

“Uzbekistan possesses great potential for trade and businesses and Sialkot exporters can reap benefits of the successfully growing businesses in this central Asian country.”

Addressing an important meeting of Sialkot exporters, ambassador designate Dr Irfan Yousaf also stressed the need for promotion of strong business-to-business contacts between Pakistan and Uzbekistan. He said that Uzbekistan is very keen to establish stronger business-to-business contacts between the two countries besides strengthening bilateral trade relations.

AAMIR KHAN VISIT

British boxer of Pakistani-origin Aamir Khan has vowed to continue his mission and sincere efforts for serving the humanity by promoting charity worldwide.

Talking to the newsmen during his visit to Sughra Shafi Hospital and Sahara for Life Trust at Narowal here, he ruled out any early possibility of joining the politics. He said that promotion of boxing globally and serving the humanity worldwide is his mission. He also lauded the meritorious services of singer Abrarul Haq for the ailing humanity.

Dacoity, theft galore in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD- Crime against citizens galore in Hafizabad as a large number of people have been deprived of cash and other valuables in different dacoity, burglary and snatching incidents over the past week.

According to police sources, bandits set up a picket on Khanpur Road near Rasulpur Tarar the other night and deprived Zubair Ahmed of his cellphone and Rs50,000. They also snatched Rs5,000 and a cellphone from Sajjad and deprived Tahir Rehmani of Rs10,000 and his cellphone. The bandits also tortured several villagers on the picket.

According to Kaleemullah, son of Farzand Ali, unidentified burglars stormed into his house in Dhingranwali village and took away three tola gold ornaments, Rs100,000 and other valuables. Muhammad Awais, student of Government High School Jalalpur Bhattian, lost his bike. He parked his bike on the school premises from where it was lifted. Police are investigating.