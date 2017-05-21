PESHAWAR - An attack by terrorists on a police mobile van left at least four police officials dead in Lachi Tehsil of Kohat District Saturday night, police said.

The police mobile van was on its way back after an operation against extremists in Kamal Khel area of Kohat district when the terrorists ambushed their vehicle.

SHO Lachi Police Station Khanullah and Additional SHO Tahir Mehmud along with two constables Tanveer and Abid and a driver died in the firing.

The police cordoned off the entire area and started search operation. The police reinforcement from Kohat has been sent to Lachi tehsil to nab the culprits.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Lachi Raza Khan told DawnNews that unknown assailants targeted a police mobile. "The assailants ambushed the mobile, killing four policemen on-board," said the DSP.

The mobile was targeted at Indus Highway, he said, adding that police personnel have reached the spot and initial investigations have been started.

CTD ARRESTS TERRORIST

IN BANNU

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested an alleged terrorist and recovered a bomb from his possession.

The CTD on intelligence tip-off conducted operation near Kanger Pull in district Bannu. During the operation a terrorist identified as Mansoorullah was arrested with a locally manufactured bomb weighing some 2.5 kilogram.

The CTD confiscated the recovered bomb and the nabbed terrorist was shifted to an undisclosed location for investigation.