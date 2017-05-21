PESHAWAR - At least fourteen persons including women and children were injured in five separate attacks of hand grenades in scattered parts of Charsadda and border areas of Mohmand Agency on Saturday.

Local sources said that the first incident occurred in the border area with Mohmand Agency in Mosel Kor village of district Charsdda, when unidentified persons hurled a hand grenade at a house owned by Sakhi, son of Mian Syed. The attack injured a son of Sakhi who was immediately rushed to Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Another incident occurred in the same area where unidentified persons attacked the house of Frontier Constabulary’s clerk Baktawar Shah. However, one of his cows injured in the attack while no human loss was reported.

The third incident occurred near Islamia Modal School in Zarif village where unidentified persons had planted explosives near the main gate of the school. The attack left one of the security guards identified as Zakrya and a student of seventh class Ubaid injured. The injured were shifted to hospital for emergency medical treatment. Meanwhile, five women and a child were injured in attack on a house in Mosul village of Mohmand Agency when attackers hurled a hand grenade at their house. The area is a kilometre away from Shabqadar, where three separate attacks of hand grenade were reported on the same night.

Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jaghra condemned the hand grenade attacks and said that the attacker would not escape from the grip of the law. They expressed heartfelt condolences with the affected families and prayed for early recovery of the injured persons.