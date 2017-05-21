KASUR-The Nadra system at Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has been lying non-functional for a week, causing problems for the gas consumers.

Officials, on the other hand, are lethargic to have the system functional which has left the gas consumers unable to submit their complaints regarding gas problems i.e. interrupted gas supply. Complainants at the local SNGPL office, coming from far-flung areas, said that they are sent back bare-handed. “Instead of resolving our problems, the staffers treat us rudely,” they regretted. They said that gas consumers in Kasur are faced with great misery and want the government to resolve their problems at the earliest. They demanded the authorities concerned to have the Nadra system at the SNCPL office functional so that their complaints could be submitted.

DOCTORS PROTEST

Doctors at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital protested against the scuffle of a family with the medical staff over death of their beloved. According to the hospital sources, a youth namely Adeel of Khuddian Khas had died at the emergency ward of the DHQ Hospital three days ago at which his family ransacked the hospital’s equipment and roughed up doctors.

The protesting doctors demand legal action against the family members.

Demand for 3-month fee at once draws ire

HAFIZABAD- Parents, particularly those from middle class, have expressed grave concerns over increase in tuition fee by the private schools. Talking to media, they also complained that the schools management are also forcing them to deposit three months fee in advance for summer vacations. Responding to the complaints, District Education Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Iftikhar Nawaz sent a circular letter to all the private schools and their associations to desist from collecting three-month summer vacations fee in lump sum. He also directed them to receive fee on monthly basis. He warned the schools’ management of registration cancellation if they are found violating government instructions.