LAHORE - National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that the government and Pakistan Army will jointly fight the Kulbhushan Jadhav case in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Talking to the media in his constituency here on Saturday, he said politics should not be done on the issue of a terrorist. "It is time to be united," he added. He said that legal points should be discussed but there should be no politics on the Kulbhushan issue.

"Pakistan will not take any dictation on the issue and it would do whatever would be in its interest," he added.

Ayaz Sadiq denounced the trend of harming the national interest for the sake of securing political ground. To a question, the speaker said every one of us must keep the national interest ahead of personal ones. “Anything said by the politicians must always safeguard the national interests.”

“We have already suffered much in the past as such this trend of causing damage to the national interest in order to protect the personal ones should be shunned,” he added.

The speaker said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would never resign on the demand of anyone, adding that a group of politicians was spreading desperation in the country. He said that nobody should have any doubts about the loyalty of the prime minister.

He ruled out any possibility of early election and said, the PML-N government will complete the five years term and win the next elections.

To a question on the objection expressed by certain political quarters on the JIT investigations into the Panama matter as per the Supreme Court direction, Ayaz Sadiq said that the JIT has been set up on the court direction and anyone, having objection to the JIT, must go to the court.

