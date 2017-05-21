Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Sunday said record development projects had already been executed by the PML-N government and political opponents could not hamper the journey of progress and prosperity.

Talking to media here, he said all local and national parties got an opportunity to rule the country in the past but these parties and dictatorships failed due to corruption and incapability.

He said, "More than 90 per cent schools of NA-125 are enjoying basic facilities, and massive construction work of streets and sewerage has been carried out in the constituency."

“A network of parks has been established in the area and work on Bab-e-Pakistan will start in the current year,” he added.

“Sindh and the KP government did not try to produce even a single unit of electricity during the last four years,” he said.

"On the other hand, the federal and Punjab government is doing their best to overcome energy crisis," he added.

He said, "National foreign exchange reserves are at their highest point in the national history."

Saad said, "Great project of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will ensure prosperity and progress in the country."

The minister further said, "Terrorists and terrorism have been eliminated while peace in Karachi has also been restored with the efforts of the federal government and other national institutions."

He expressed his determination that conspiracies of opponents could not bar the PML-N from working in favour of the national interests.

Saad Rafique Sunday said the matter relating Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav is a national security issue; hence, no compromise is likely on it.

The minister said, "Some politicians are politicizing Kulbhushan issue, all national institutions are on single page."

"PTI Chairman Imran Khan is a security risk for democracy," the federal minister remarked adding the PTI does not know the ABCs of politics.