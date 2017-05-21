SIALKOT-Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ehsan Iqbal has stressed the need for promotion of knowledge-based education and personality building of students.

“The government has increased education sector’s development budget to Rs215 billion from Rs100 billion during the last three years and is committed to promote quality education.”

Addressing the participants of a certificates-distribution ceremony here at Govt Teachers’ Elementary School Narowal, the federal minister said that the PML-N government is utilising all-out resources for the promotion of education as the country’s future hinges on development of education, adding that the government is struggling hard to ensure easy access of everyone to quality education.

Vice Chancellor Govt College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot Dr Farhat Saleemi, MPAs - Khawaja Waseem Butt, Rana Manan Khan, Chairman Narowal District Council Ch Ahmed Iqbal and Narowal Deputy Commissioner Rafaqat Ali Niswana were also present on the occasion.

Ehsan Iqbal pointed out that the promotion of knowledge-based education and personality building of students is prerequisite to make true architects for a strong and developed Pakistan. “It is a fact no country can make progress without the promotion of quality education,” he pointed out, adding that easy access to quality education would revolutionise the society.

Ehsan Iqbal underlined the role of teachers, saying that the good and dutiful teachers are asset to the society.

“Teachers are the masons of an educated nation as there can never be an alternative to the gracious role teacher in the world,” he pointed out.

The federal minister informed the government has started implementation of a multi-phased comprehensive “Knowledge-Sharing Programme” with the US. “Under the programme, Pakistan will send 10,000 research scholars to America for PhD during the next 10 years,” he revealed, adding that these PhD scholars will open new vistas of advanced research and science education promotion in Pakistan after getting completed their researches in US.