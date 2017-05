Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Chairman Imran Khan said that if action is taken against social media activists PTI will come out on streets.

Earlier there were reports of social media activists being arrested by the FIA for posting anti-army material.

Imran Khan has Tweeted saying,

We will take to the streets if action is taken against our social media activists under garb of "national security" https://t.co/l6dx6OrdAC — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 21, 2017