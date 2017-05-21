MANDI BAHAUDDIN-Pakistan and its people are passing through a critical situation due to the incompetent rulers and politicians belonging to mainstream parties are only united for promote their personal interests.

Chairman Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party and former Chief Justice Pakistan Iftikhar Chaudhry stated while addressing members of Mandi Bahauddin District Bar Association here on Saturday.

The former CJP regretted that there is no opposition in parliament.

“Blaming each other by politicians is just a gimmick to befool the public as they have completely failed to address the issues being faced by the public, especially the poor,” he alleged. He regretted that the rulers main focus is on taxing public through utility bills in the name of Neelum-Jhelum Power Project, wealth tax, sale tax, and TV tax etc, irrespective of quantity and level of consumption,” he pointed out, adding that there is no rule of law and justice in the country while those having powers feel they are exempted from the application of law.

The ex-CJP said that national security is at stake and Panama and Dawn leaks are glaring examples of the situation. “Kulbhushun Jhadv issue is dominating public mind and due to lack of interest to pursue and fight the case, Pakistan has suffered shameful defeat at International Court of Justice and this failure has brought bad name to our country,” he claimed. Iftikhar Ch said stability and integrity of the country is in danger and there is urgent need to rise to save the country. He called upon lawyers to rise and play their role like the one during lawyers’ movement to mobilize deprived and the poor people to save the country from further looting by the rulers who are in hundreds only.

He said that the lawyers belonging to Mandi Bahauddin were in the vanguard of the lawyers’ movement for restoration of apex court judges and democracy in the country.

Earlier on his arrival, DBA President and Secretary Mohsan with other lawyers accorded welcome to the former CJP and his entourage.

Later, Ch Iftikhar attended a function at private marriage Hall that was arranged in his honour by local members of the civil society. The central leaders of PJDP introduced the party and its manifesto. They said Ch Ifikhar is the only leader who could fight battle of deprived people of the country and end the rule of looters. The function was attended by above hundred persons’.