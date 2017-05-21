Pakistan’s lawyer in International Court of Justice (ICJ) in Jadhav Case stated that India has not won the case.

While talking to a private TV channel, Khawar Qureshi clearly said India did not win the case

“ICJ will never acquit Kubhushan Jadhav,” he said.

On reporting of the case, he advised Pakistani media to not to fall in ‘Indian media’s trap’

“Pakistan media should report or say anything regarding this case with responsibility,” he advised.

While discussing about the case, he said that he is hopeful that ICJ will dismiss this case by end of this year or start of next year.

He also dismissed media reports about his high fee for the case.

“I am saddened to even answer such questions and I reject such reports,” said Qureshi.

Qureshi, a Britain-based lawyer represented Pakistan in International Court of Justice (ICJ) in Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case.

He argued that ICJ did not hold jurisdiction to hear the case.

ICJ, however, rejected Pakistani stance and stayed the execution of Jadhav until final decision.