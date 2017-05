An Indian national was arrested from the federal capital on Sunday.

According to a report, he was arrested from F-8 area of Islamabad over possessing incomplete travel documents.

A case has been filed against him under Article 14 of the Foreign Act. The Indian national has been sent to jail on judicial remand.

The incident comes in the wake of heightened tensions between both the countries over the death sentence announced to Kulbhushan Jadhav by the military court on the charges of espionage.