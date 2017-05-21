A high-ranking Iranian military delegation from 'Supreme National Defense University' of the country, carrying the message of 'peace and friendship', arrived in Pakistan on Sunday.

Admiral Fariborz Qadirpanah is leading the seven-member Iranian delegation to Islamabad. Second Brigadier General Hassan Salimi is also one of the leading members of the delegation, IRNA reported.

“National Defense University” of Pakistan in Islamabad is hosting the Iranian delegation.

During their four-day visit, members of the delegation will meet with the head and faculty members of National Defense University of Pakistan to discuss ways to promote cooperation between two universities in different fields.

Iran and Pakistan are enjoying regular cooperation in defense and military fields including regular exchange of naval groups between Karachi and Bandar Abbas ports.