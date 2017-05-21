SIALKOT-State Minister for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali has asked PTI Chairman Imran Khan to show courage and present himself for accountability to the nation, saying that it is now Khan’s turn to offer himself for accountability.

“Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is the only sincere leader in Pakistan who presented his three generations for accountability and now Imran Khan should present himself in Supreme Court for accountability.”

State Minister for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali stated while addressing the participants of PML-N Youth Wing workers’ convention held at the Imam Sahib Ground here the other night.

The State Minister claimed that the PML-N would again come to power as a result of landslide victory in 2018 general elections. “The masses through their power of votes will repose their confident in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif due to marvellous performance of the PML-N government in all spheres of life,” he declared, adding that the PML-N government is fulfilling all its political promises made with the nation.

Abid Sher Ali claimed he is foreseeing Nawaz Sharif will be the prime minister again after 2018 general elections.

He said that the loyal and sincere workers are the real assets to the PML-N and the party will protect their rights at all costs. “The youth plays pivotal role in the national development and prosperity and the government has taken various measures for their prosperity,” he informed.

On the occasion, PML-N Central leader Cap (r) Mohammad Safdar said that those who are claiming new Pakistan are “the liars.” He said that Imran Khan did nothing for the people of KPK. He pointed out that lion is the symbol of prosperity and stability. “The PML-N government has completed record social welfare and human development-oriented projects across Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif,” he said.

PML-N Punjab General Secretary Kashif Nawaz Randhawa, MNAs - Ch Armughan Subhani, Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah, AJK-MLA Ch Muhammad Ishaq, MPAs - Ch Tariq Akhtar Subhani, Rana Liaqat, Rana Muhammad Afzal, Ch Arshad Javed Warraich, Vice Chairman District Council Sialkot Ch Raza Subhani Advocate, Deputy Mayor of Sialkot Municipal Corporation Ch Bashir Ahmed, Idrees Ahmed Bajwa (President PML-N Sialkot District), Muhammad Farooq Ghuman (President PML-N Youth Wing Gujranwala Division), Malik Fahad (President PML-N Youth Wing Sialkot District)and President PML-N (Women Wing) Sialkot Nusrat Jamshaid Malik also attended the convention.

7 RAMAZAN BAZAARS

The district administration would establish as many as seven Sasta Ramazan bazaars in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils to provide quality daily-use commodities on subsidised rates to the public.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Asif Tufail reviewed in details arrangements made for setting up these Sasta Ramazan Bazaars in Sialkot district during an important meeting of District Price Control Committee held here.

ADC (Revenue) Sialkot Dr Umer Sher Chattha, District Food Controller (DFC) Sialkot, local traders and senior journalists also attended this meeting.