Pakistan ambassador to US Aizaz Chaudhry Saturday said it does not matter whether it is Kulbhushan Jadhav or any other terrorist, he will be punished according to the law.

A Sufi night was held at Pakistan Embassy in Washington on the occasion of 70 years of friendship between Pakistan and USA, Aizaz said the message of saints has been given in America through Sufi music.

The ambassador further said that the meeting between Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and US President Donald Trump in Saudi Arabia will be helpful for the relations between both countries.

Aizaz said, "Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia is an indication of better relationships of America with Muslim countries."

"The defense agreement with USA is due to Saudi Arabia’s own needs," he added.