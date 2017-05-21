PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak on Saturday approved establishment of a dedicated investment protection force and a coordination committee of police, planning and development and home departments.

In this connection, a high level meeting was held to review security arrangements for protection of foreign investors and their investments. The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Salahuddin Mehsood, head of Strategic Support Unit Sahibzada Saeed, principal secretary to the chief minister, secretary planning and development (P&D) and home also attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed in detail the expected influx of investors in the province in the aftermath of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP)’s road show recently held in Beijing where dozens of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed both at government-to-government and business-to-business levels.

The chief minister said while addressing the participants of the meeting that his government would provide security to foreign investors beyond their expectations. “We would ensure provision of secure and facilitating environment for protection of investor’s investment”, he said.

He added that the dedicated investment protection force at the moment would be available through reshuffling of different personnel from different forces. The strength of the new force would be raised to four thousand personnel. He approved the recruitment of personnel in two phases along with the vehicles, equipments and other force multipliers.

Khattak said that allocation for 500 personnel for the force would be reflected in the current budget and the remaining in the next budget. He stressed for enhanced coordination amongst police, P&D and Home department and therefore approved a coordination committee for better coordination leading to get the desired targets as laid down under the security plan.

He directed the IGP to submit him details of requirements including numerical strength of the force, technical equipments and other force multipliers.

The chief minister said that the Beijing road show had opened up KP to foreign investors and they would flood into the province soon for different agreements. Therefore we would have different kind of challenges, Khattak said, calling upon the participants of the meeting to prepare standing operational procedure for the purpose.

“We are taking steps to tackle security related challenges in order to restore the confidence of the investors on the provincial government steps for better security and ideal and investment-friendly law and order situation in the province, he said.

The chief minister referred to provincial government’s industrial policy, adding that its dynamics were realistic and special care had been taken to provide jobs to local people in the industrial units planned in the province.

The provincial departments should interact with different investment companies to follow the agreements in letter and spirit, he said, adding that the government had already started technical training to produce skilled manpower to meet the industrialization process in the province.

