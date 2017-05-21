SHEIKHUPURA:- A landlord was gunned down by rivals while on the way to court here on Saturday. Police said that the incident occurred over an old enmity near Farooqabad. Naveed was on the way to a court for hearing of a case. In

meanwhile, three rivals identified as Qaisar, Mehmood and another already ambushed and shot him dead. The deceased was released from jail sometime ago in a murder case. According to police, the deceased along with his accomplices had gunned down two persons of the rival group in the past.