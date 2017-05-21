QUETTA:- The law enforcement agencies on Saturday seized a large quantity of arms and ammunition in Quetta, saving the metropolitan from a massive terror strike. According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted raid under operation Raadul Fassad in Quetta’s Ghai Khan Chowk area and seized a sizeable quantity of arms and explosives.–Staff Reporter

The arms and ammunition were which taken into possession included 503 hand grenades, five home-made improvised explosive devices (IEDs), one RPG7, two rifles, 22 rounds of RPG7, 19 fuse and thousands of rounds and other destructive materials. The terrorists wanted to carry out a massive terror activity in the provincial capital with the help of these weapons and explosives. However, the timely action of Balochistan Frontier Corps (FC) saved Quetta from a major damage.