President Mamnoon Hussain has emphasised the need for promoting skill-based quality education in the country.

He was talking to various delegations belonging to legal, educational and academic fields in Karachi on Sunday.

The president said education lays the foundation of national development and educational institutions should play their role actively and positively in this regard.

He said the elements giving rise to malpractices in educational institutions should be dealt with an iron hand.

Mamnoon Hussain said judiciary plays an important role in promoting discipline within a society and our courts have played a very active role to this effect.

He said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has opened up new vistas of opportunities which our youth should benefit from.