SAHIWAL - A 78-year-old man committed self-immolation for not getting justice in front of the office of Director Anti-Corruption, Sahiwal Region, and was admitted to DHQ Hospital here.

He was stated to be in critical situation. According to reports, the Irrigation Department had illegally deprived Mirza Sharif, a resident of Chak 110-9L Jehan Khan, of a piece of land 15 years ago.

Naseem Abbas and other officers got a big amount as bribe and Mirza Sharif became homeless. However, the officers of the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment did not provide him with justice and hid the corruption of high government officers. Though cases were registered against officers of Revenue Department but no arrest was made due to which Mirza Sharif committed self-immolation.

A source said that Mirza Ashraf had been going to Anti Corruption Establishment for 15 years but it did not take a step to provide him justice. Police registered a case against Mirza Sharif and took him into custody.