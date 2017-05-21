The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) directed Aaj TV to air apology to viewers for showing indecent content in its headlines on April 13.

The authority directed the management of the TV channel to air apology in its news bulletin at 12.00 noon on Monday, says a press release issued on Sunday.

The Pemra had issued a show-cause notice to Aaj TV on April 13, directing the management of the channel to explain its position within seven days and appear before the committee for personal hearing on April 20.

Later, after examining the written reply and hearing the representative of the channel, it was found that the content aired on Aaj TV on the said date was in violation of clauses 3(1)(a), 3(1)(e), 5, 12 and 17 of the Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct 2015, said the release.

"On account of the violation of Electronic Media Code of Conduct, 2015 the channel is not only directed to air apology but is also warned to be vigilant while airing scenes of an English movie and comply with the provisions of the Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015," it added.

The channel was further directed to appoint an in-house committee to monitor the content before it goes on air and provide details to Pemra within 15 days. The channel was also directed to properly utilise time-delay mechanism.

Pemra also warned that in case of non-compliance of the decision, the authority will proceed against the channel under section 29 of Pemra Ordinance.