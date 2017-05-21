ISLAMABAD: Police arrested two students Shafqat Mangrio and Mansoor Somroo for their involvement in the brawl at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) between student groups that left 35 injured on Saturday.

According to the first information report (FIR), registered by police at Secretariat Police Station, the chairs of two students organisations, the Mehran Council and Baloch students body, instigated their supporters towards violence by using hate speeches.

According to the FIR, Mangrio had stood on the rooftop of the hostel and fired into the air with his pistol. The weapon has been recovered by the police.

The FIR adds that the chair of the Mehran Council, Fahad, instigated supporters who had gathered for a general body meeting and by delivering hate speeches against the Baloch students.

The members of the council proceed towards Hostel No. 8 "where Fahad was present and was instigating students by hate speeches," the FIR says.

"They [the Mehran Counil] tried to siege the Baloch students who were on the ground floor of the hostel," the FIR adds.

The FIR notes that chairs of both student organisations had "used hate speech and instigated their supporters to fight and beat each other with hockey sticks."

Following Saturday's incident, QUA was closed for the upcoming week. Hostels in the campus have also been got vacated.