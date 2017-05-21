GUJRANWALA-Unbridled dacoits and thieves rule the roost in Gujranwala as dozens of citizens were deprived of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in various theft and robbery incidents here on Friday.

Citizens are of the view that the Police seem helpless to overcome the crime as robbery, dacoity, bike-lifting and other such incidents are on the rise in the district.

According to police sources, four armed men intercepted Alam in the Nowshera Virkan Police precincts and snatched Rs117,000 and a cellphone. In Wazirabad Saddr area, bandits looted Rs40,000, a gold chain and cellphone from Iqbal. Asmat was deprived of Rs30,000 and a cellphone at gunpoint in Ladhewala while in Cantt area, robbers snatched Rs60,000, three cellphones and gold ornaments from Hashim and his family. In Ferozewala, armed men looted Rs100,000, gold ornaments and a cellphone from Hamid while in Qila Didar Singh, dacoits took away Rs43,000 and a cellphone from Farooq. In the remit of Baghbanpura Police, bandits snatched Rs50,000 and two cellphones from Farman and in Ladhewala, Musawar and his wife were robbed of Rs40,000, gold ornaments and cellphones at gunpoint.

Similarly, robbers looted Rs15,000, a motorcycle and a cellphone from Chand Butt on Gill Road while in Ghakkar Mandi, armed men looted Rs52,000, two cellphones and a gold chain from Shafqat. In Kamoke Saddr, Farrukh was deprived of Rs37,000 and two cellphones at gunpoint and in Tatliwali, bandits snatched Rs72,000 and a cellphone from Khalil. In Baghbanpura, robbers looted Rs22,000 and a cellphone from Owais while Sikandar was deprived of Rs29,000 and an applied for motorbike.

In different theft incidents, unidentified thieves swept the houses of Mansoor, Matiullah, Shabbir and Waheed while an applied for motorcycle of Mubashir was stolen from Satellite Town market.

People, on the other hand, expressed grave concerns over the rising incidents of robbery across Gujranwala. Talking to media, residents of different localities said they feel themselves insecure whenever they go out for shopping or other works. They also flayed the police failure to maintain law and order. They urged the police to perform duty with honesty and take effective steps to eradicate the crime in the district.