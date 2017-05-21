SADIQABAD-The incumbent government has done no good for the masses except giving rise to loadshedding, unemployment, inflation and unrest in the country.

“Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has become the biggest political force of the country under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and will clinch the next general election.”

It was claimed by PPP South Punjab president Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood while addressing the participants of a luncheon arranged in his honour by Mumtaz Khan Chang at Chang Farm Nawazabad here the other day.

He claimed people have tired of the rulers’ false promises and cannot be befooled any more, adding bad economic policies of the rulers’ have played havoc with the country’s economy. “Farming community is the worst victim of the rulers’ policies who, after bearing huge losses during four years of the PML-N rule, has been clamouring for protection them from total collapse,” he flayed the government. He regretted uplift of the people of remote areas has been neglected and all the resources have been spending for the completion of mega development projects in Lahore. “Mad at rulers, people across the country are joining the PPP which, he said, stands testimony to the public trust in the party. He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is no longer eligible of ruling the country after the Supreme Court verdict on Panama Leaks case and he should resign.

Earlier, Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood was warmly welcomed on his arrival.

PPP MPA Makhdoom Murtaza Mehmood, divisional coordinator Sardar Habibur Rehman, Union Councils chairmen - Abdus Sattar Khan, Sardar Shabbir Ahmed, Alif Deen and Raees Khalilur Rehman also attended the luncheon.

Minister apprised of lawyers’ woes

A delegation of Tehsil Bar Association (TBA) called on Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Shafique and apprised him of problems the lawyer community is faced with due to lack of chambers at Sadiqabad Judicial Complex.

The delegation, led by TBA president Shabbir Ahmed Khaliti, told the minister that the judicial complex was constructed in Sadiqabad about three years ago at a cost of millions of rupees. But no place could be allotted so far for the lawyers’ chamber, members of the delegation said, adding the lawyers have to work under the open sky in the extreme hot and cold weather. They urged the minister to play his due role in getting a suitable place allotted for lawyers’ chamber at the judicial complex.

The minister assured the delegation of raising the issue with the government and apprising the high-ups of the lawyers’ problems.