GUJRAT-In violation of the Lahore High Court orders, the private educational institutions are collecting three-month fee of summer vacation at once from the students.

Fatima Jinnah College Fawara Chowk and Maraghzar College for Girls are collecting fee for intermediate Part II from the first year students in advance which is clear violation of the laws. According to sources, roll number slips of fist year examinations have not yet been issued to the students who are unable to deposit their next year fee.

When asked, the college management said a large number of students could not get desired marks or fail in the examinations, and then they prefer to repeat the first year as late college students and do not pay college dues. To avoid the situation, it said, dues are collected in advance from students. A number of students and parents complained to the VC and registrar of UoG regarding the matter.