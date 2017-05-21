Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal Sunday has announced that they will shut down Karachi if their 16 demands are not fulfilled.

The PSP leader, during a press conference in Karachi, said that they will not compromise on their children’s right to water, education and health.

Kamal asserted that they will not back away from their stance and will shut down the city if deemed necessary.

He warned the government of consequences in case of delay in accepting PSP’s demands.

Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) leader Nawab Rashid Ali Khan announced his inclusion in PSP along with his accomplices. Kamal welcomed him in the party and admired his ideology.

Earlier, the PSP leader presented 16 demands to resolve problems faced by citizens of Karachi. He then led a million march rally in the city.

The leaders were detained along with several party workers for trying to enter Karachi's red zone. However, they were released later after a brief detention.