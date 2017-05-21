Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that his party respects the constitution of country and Pakistan Army.

Talking to media persons here on Sunday, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pakistan Army has rendered matchless sacrifices in the war on terror which were laudable.

He said, “Pakistan belongs to us and we all are responsible to protect its interest.”

Qureshi said that PTI has always asked its activists to respect laws of country.

He said that PTI activists arrested by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) are innocent and after inquiry should be released if not guilty but if considered guilty should be produced in courts.

The PTI leader said that in democracy there is freedom of expression living within certain parameters but we don’t support the ones who exceed the limits.