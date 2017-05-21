Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Hussain Chaudhary stated that party’s senior leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi met all detained social activists at FIA headquarter.

“He even met with arrested social media activist of PML-N Faisal Ranjha,” he tweeted.

@XIApk @ImranKhanPTI @OwaisKhan82 @MeFixer @Asad_Umar Shah mahmood Qureshi sb met all the detainees in FIA HQ including Faisal Ranjha we ll stand by activists as directed by the chairman — Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 21, 2017





The PTI leader further said that PTI will not let Pakistan become a ‘fascist state’ under this ruling party.

Wont let Pakistan become a fascist state under Noonies.. https://t.co/wMWWQTOsqm — Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 21, 2017





He further asserted that PTI will provide legal assistance without political discrimination.

Earlier, social media activists from PTI and PML-N were detained by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) under allegations of posting against Pakistan Army.

مسلم لیگ کے سوشل میڈیا کے بے گناہ اراکین کو بھی بلا تفریق قانونی امداد دیں گے اس کے باوجود کہ ہم دن رات ان کی گالیوں کا نشانہ ہیں https://t.co/rwYktEmpza — Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 20, 2017





Dr. Faisal Ranjha who is also member of media wing of PML-N was arrested by the authorities under this new law.