Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Hussain Chaudhary stated that party’s senior leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi met all detained social activists at FIA headquarter.

“He even met with arrested social media activist of PML-N Faisal Ranjha,” he tweeted.


The PTI leader further said that PTI will not let Pakistan become a ‘fascist state’ under this ruling party.


He further asserted that PTI will provide legal assistance without political discrimination.

Earlier, social media activists from PTI and PML-N were detained by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) under allegations of posting against Pakistan Army.


Dr. Faisal Ranjha who is also member of media wing of PML-N was arrested by the authorities under this new law.

 