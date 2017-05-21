Intermittent rain continues to occur in several parts of the country since morning with cool breeze and gusty winds.

Along with Punjab, rainfall has sharply declined the temperature of some areas of inner Sindh.

Faisalabad, Narowal, Okara, Chistian, Dera Ghazi Khan, Kund Yaro and Kandhkot also received moderate rainfall.

A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country.

Met Office has predicted dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, DI khan, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, FATA and Kashmir in next 24 hours.

The office says that the rain spell will continue for two more days.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning was:

Islamabad 23°C

Lahore 28°C

Karachi 29°C

Peshawar 25°C

Quetta and Murree 17°C

Gilgit 14°C

Muzaffarabad 18°C.