A Station House Office (SHO) and additional SHO among four policemen were killed in terrorist attack in Kohat on Saturday.

Police said that terrorist ambushed a police party while it was on its way to arrest criminals, in Kamal Khel area near Lachi in Kohat district.

SHO Lachi Khanullah, Additional SHO Tahir Mehmood, two policemen Abid and Tanveer were died in the attack.

The bodies of deceased policemen were move to hospital for postmortem.

Heavy contingent of police rushed the scene of attack, cordoned off the area and launched search operation for the attackers.