Taking Jadhav case to ICJ serious mistake: Indian ex-CJ

MUMBAI - A former chief justice of India has stated that the country has committed a mistake by going to International Court of Justice (ICJ) for Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

Indian ex-chief justice Markandey Katju tweeted, “It was a serious mistake for India to go to ICJ on this issue, as now Pakistan caraise all kind of issues, particularly Kashmir.”

He said “People are gloating over India’s victory before the International Court of Justice regarding Kulbhushan Jadhav. My own opinion is that it was a serious mistake for India to go to the ICJ on this issue.”

He mentioned that “we have played into Pakistan’s hands, and given it a handle to open up many other issues. In fact, that is why it seems that Pakistan did not seriously object to the jurisdiction of ICJ.”

“Now it is certain that Pakistan will approach the ICJ for deciding the Kashmir dispute, and it will then hardly lie in our mouth to object to the jurisdiction of ICJ.”

He remarked that Pakistan must be quite ‘happy’ that India approached ICJ.

“Pakistan must be very happy that we went to the ICJ over a single individual’s fate, as now they can raise all kinds of issues, particularly Kashmir, in international forum, to which we had always objected till now. By going to the ICJ we may have opened up a Pandora’s box,” he added.

Justice Katju, who is very active on social media, is known for his biting remarks and criticism of the Indian government.

