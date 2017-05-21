Bakhtwar Bhutto said that Interior Minister should be going after terrorists not social media activists.

Earlier there were reports of FIA arresting social media activists for posting anti-army material.

In reaction to it Bakhtawar Bhutto Tweeted,

Our interior minister should b going after terrorists.Terrorism is ???????? real prob. Not social media activists. Sincerely, embarrassed citizen. — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) May 21, 2017





In the end she calls herself an embarrassed citizen of the state at the situation.