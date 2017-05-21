Third degree fire broke out in a plastic factory at Site Labour Square area of Karachi today.

According to media reports the fire broke out after a boiler exploded and engulfed whole factory.

All fire tenders have been called from the city as five fire brigade vehicles are busy in trying to control the fire.

There are reports of causalities yet mainly because it was weekly off in the factory.

There is very low number of labourers in the factory and they are expected to evade the fire.

While talking to Waqt News, Incharge Fire Brigade Zafar Khan said that fire workers are trying their best to control the fire.

“We are trying to control it so that other factories will not get affected by it,” he said.