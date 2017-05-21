Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria Sunday says US-Arab-Islamic Summit will prove to be a milestone in presenting true picture of Islam.

In an interview with Pakistan Television, the spokesperson said Islam is religion of peace, love and brotherhood but some anti-Islam elements are busy in negative propaganda against it.

He said, "Terrorists have no religion and a joint strategy is dire need of the hour to deal with this menace."

The spokesperson said, "Pakistan has rendered matchless sacrifices in war against terrorism."

"Today, the entire world is acknowledging achievements of Pakistan in war on terror," he added

Zakaria emphasised the need for addressing root cause of terrorism in order to permanently dismantle this scourge from the society.

He further said, "There are some foreign hands, who are engaged in fanning terrorism in Pakistan but they will not succeed in their sordid designs."