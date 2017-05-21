BAHAWALPUR- Regional Police Officer Riffat Mukhtar Raja and District Police Officer Akhtar assumed the charge of their offices.

They were presented with guard of honour by police squad and introduced to the staff. The RPO said while addressing a meeting that work is his first priority. “We are public servant, my doors are open for public at all times and no one would have to use a reference to meet him,” he said. He was deployed as the Deputy Inspector General of Police VVIP Security Special Branch Lahore, before his deployment as RPO Bahawalpur. Newl DPO was warmly welcomed upon his arrival at the office and guard of honour was presented to DPO by the police squad.

District Police Officer was welcomed by SP Investigation Rab Nawaz Talla, DSP Legal Kanwar Qasim, DSP Traffic Nadeem Butt and DPO office’s staff.

Apca office bearers sworn-in

LAYYAH- The oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected office-bearer of All-Pakistan Clerk Association Education was held at District Council Hall.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Khalida Shaheen administered oath to the Officer-bearers included President Malik Ellahi Bakhsh, Senior Vice President Jam Allah Nawaz, Vice President Jamshed Iqbal Qureshi, Sectary General Sabir Mustafa, Information Sectary Ch Ali Shahid. The CEO Said that Education Department was trying to resolve all the issues of clerks. District Chairman Malik Omar Ali said that Punjab government ensured merit policy in every department. He added that all the steps will be taken by government for solution to the clerks’ problems.

President Ellahi Bakhsh said that clerks perform 16-hour duty but even then face problems. He added that government did not take steps for solution to their issues.