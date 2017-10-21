RAWALPINDI - At least 26 terrorists and their facilitators were arrested while one terrorist was killed, arms and ammunitions of different calibers were also recovered during intelligence based operations (IBOs) in various parts of the country in connection with operation Raddul Fasaad.

According to ISPR, FC Balochistan conducted Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) in Ghulam Pring (Killi Kungar) in Mastung and Rojhan Jamali on terrorists hideouts involved in target killing and grenade attacks. During operations one terrorist was killed and seven apprehended. Cache of arms and ammunition including explosives were recovered. The ISPR said that Pakistan Rangers Punjab alongwith police and intelligence agencies conducted IBOs in various part of Punjab during the last 48 hours including DG Khan, Attock, Islamabad and Lahore.

About 19 terrorists and their facilitators were apprehended and large number of illegal weapons, ammunition were recovered.

