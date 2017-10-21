RAWALPINDI - Awami Muslim League (AML) President Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday predicted that more than 80 parliamentarians of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would quit the party very soon.

“Earlier, I said that 40 PML-N parliamentarians are ready to leave the party but now I am sure that more than 80 parliamentarians will leave the PML-N, including Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and Khwaja Saad Rafique,” he stated this during a public gathering at Lal Haveli here on Friday.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that next three months were very crucial in the Pakistani politics and before March all corrupt of the ruling class will be kicked out. There are many cases against the rulers and soon they will face the music, he said.

He said that the assembly was made hostage for one man and verbal attacks were being made on the Supreme Court and armed forces. “Those involved in corruption cannot challenge the institutions,” he said.

He said that Hudabiya Paper Mills case was the mother of corruption and when the case will open, the politics of Sharif family will come to end. He said that the government was giving protocol to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz which is against the law.

He also challenged Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ishaq Dar to hold a debate with him on electronic media and would resign from the National Assembly if he failed to prove their corruption of Rs200 billion. He said that Indonesia, India, United Kingdom and Malaysia brought back their wealth from Panama but Pakistan failed to do so because its rulers were involved in corruption.

He said that poor women in Pakistan were giving birth to children outside the hospitals and the women of elite class went abroad for delivery cases. “Maulana Fazlur Rehman was silent over Khatam-e-Risalat issue but I raise the issue in the National Assembly. Many people asked me not to take up the issue but I will not allow the rulers to change the law,” he said.