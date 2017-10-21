SARGODHA-The future of hundreds of female students of the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) was put at stake by their coordinator due to the mismanagement of his affairs.

The female students had got admission to AIOU in MA Islamic Studies and received a schedule by AIOU to attend the workshops at a private college on University of Sargodha road. The services of a local professor of relevant subject were acquired as coordinator. He deployed his son namely Hassan, a class 4 servant of the same private institution, to mark the attendance of the female students.

Some of them complained against his allegedly unethical behaviour. On intimation, Hassan got infuriated and torn the students’ attendance sheets. They brought the situation into the knowledge of coordinator but he said that nothing became wrong and that their attendance would be marked.

But now their result has been blocked by AIOU authorities due to absence from the learning workshop. The affected students contacted with Regional office of AIOU but the AIOU authorities asked them to re-attend the workshop on March 2018. Meanwhile, the parents and guardians of affected students demanded an inquiry against the coordinator for wasting their precious time.