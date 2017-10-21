LAHORE - In response to Sheikh Rashid’s speech outside Laal Haveli, Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Friday that N-League’s future is not at the mercy of the desires of people like Sheikh Rashid.

Instead of being in chaos, N-League is united than ever under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. He remarked that next general elections would decide who rules the hearts and minds of the people.

Commenting on Riaz Pirzada s statement, he said that the likes of him sow the seeds of discord in political parties for their personal ends. He also made clear that the actions of a true leader speak louder than the words of his adversary.

PML-N owns the credit for stabilising the economy, establishment of peace and CPEC’s infrastructure, he added.

In a statement issued here, Saad Rafique said that Nawaz Sharif was being ousted from politics on accountability pretext under a 'conspiracy'. He said that opponents were in fact opposing the country's welfare in their enmity for Nawaz Sharif.

He said there was not a single case or proof of corruption, or misuse of office by former PM Nawaz.

Saad alleged that several new interpretations were being created to punish him. He said the country suffered earlier at the hands of 'popular leaders', and violators of constitution and providers of legal protection to the dictators were given safe passages.

"Surrounded by strong enemies, Pakistan cannot bear internal strife and it is need of the hour to struggle for progress by joining hands instead of quarrelling with each other," he suggested.

The minister said that there is one single way for the betterment of the country and that was "forgiving" one another as the country could only progress through unity.

"The PML-N government has five times more supporters than its opponents," he said, adding nothing could divert them from their rightful track.