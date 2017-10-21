Islamabad - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday reiterated that Pakistan and Afghanistan had suffered a lot from terrorism and recent attacks in Afghanistan should not deter shared resolve and commitments of the two nations for peace in the region.

Talking to Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Omar Zakhilwal during a meeting at the GHQ, the COAS strongly condemned recent terror attacks in Afghanistan, including attack on Afghan National Army Base in Kandahar, said an ISPR statement. The COAS also expressed his sympathies with the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Afghanistan on Friday agreed to keep regular contacts at all levels to push forward the positive momentum and to overcome all problems and irritants through better understanding. Both sides expressed this resolve during a meeting of Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan Omar Zakhilwal with the National Security Adviser Lt General (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua here at his office.

The NSA received the ambassador with great warmth and cordiality. Both sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and ongoing efforts for peace and stability in the region. Reflecting over the latest developments in Pak-Afghan relations, both expressed their satisfaction over the recent improvement in bilateral relations in the backdrop of General Qamar Javed’s Bajwa visit to Kabul. They stressed the importance of seizing this opportunity to take this relationship forward in the positive direction.

The NSA shared with the ambassador his vision of a shared and prosperous future with Afghanistan. He underlined that the great promise of trade and connectivity in the region cannot be realized in the absence of peace and stability in Afghanistan and a friendly and cooperative relationship between the two neighbours.

Ambassador Zakhilwal reciprocated the warmth and feelings of the NSA for Afghanistan and its people. He welcomed the increasing confidence in Pak-Afghan relations and the positive momentum particularly generated after General Bajwa’s visit. The Ambassador fully agreed to seize this moment collectively and reiterated the desire to build on present positivity to turn Pak-Afghan relations for better in the interest of peace, stability and development. After very constructive and cordial discussion, both sides agreed to keep the positive momentum and to overcome all problems and irritants through better understanding and regular contacts at all levels.

PAF COMMITTED TO FIGHT

TERRORISTS: AIR CHIEF

Chief of Air Staff Sohail Aman on Friday said that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF)’s commitment to fight terrorists down to the last man was absolutely clear.

He made this reiteration while addressing the concluding session of International Seminar on Air Power (ISAP) here at Air Headquarters.

Speakers and observers from 18 allied countries participated in the seminar and presented their views on the emerging trends in airpower. Addressing the session, the Air Chief thanked the participants for their contribution in making the seminar a great success.

He highlighted the effectiveness of airpower in addressing the sub-conventional threat, which had emerged out as an important point in the seminar. He commented upon the valuable experience the PAF has gained in sub-conventional domain during various operations including Zarb-e-Azb and Rad-ul-Fasad, while fighting alongside the sister services.

In this context, he also offered training support to the allied air forces in the newly established Airpower Centre of Excellence.

Senior serving and retired PAF Officers, Pakistan-based foreign Defence/ Air Attaches, Defence Analysts and selected academia notables from various institutions of Islamabad attended the Seminar.