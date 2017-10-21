Islamabad - Things between CEC Justice (r) Sardar Raza Khan and PTI chief Imran Khan are becoming messier and personal, with their representatives now hurling allegations against the other.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) seems to be hell bent on making Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman appear before him. He therefore has ordered the arrest and production of Imran before the Election Commission of Pakistan in a contempt case.

Defiant PTI chairman maintains that ECP has no right to hold contempt proceedings against him. And his party says that issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran, after Islamabad High Court’s cancellation of bailable arrest warrants in the same case, is an apparent contempt of IHC.

Speaking to media outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday, PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry alleged that as soon as the chief election commissioner (CEC) assumed office he bought himself two new land cruisers from the national treasury.

In defence, the ECP explained that after a government car is considered ‘dysfunctional’, it is auctioned off and that money is added to the national treasury. The new cars were purchased from the money old cars were sold for, it maintained.

But things did not stop there as the ECP spokesperson on Thursday alleged that Fawad sought a one-on-one meeting with the CEC on Monday, and when his request was denied, he resorted to levelling baseless allegations the next day (Tuesday).

According to spokesperson Haroon Khan Shinwari, the CEC while declining the request conveyed to Fawad that since there were under-trial cases relating to his party chief (Imran), he should meet him in the presence of legal counsel of the petitioners.

As the fight keeps escalating, some sources have claimed that Fawad actually wanted to convey a secret message of Imran to the CEC, to get favour in the two cases he is facing in the election commission.

Besides the contempt case, Imran, as chairman of PTI, is facing foreign funding case for the past four years. The ECP, in this case, has decided to scrutinise the account statements submitted to it and the hearing would resume on November 21.

In the contempt of court case, the ECP has directed the Islamabad police to arrest Khan and produce him before the court on October 26.

Warnings of action

Saying the ECP won’t be blackmailed by any political party, Spokesperson Shinwari on Thursday warned Fawad Chaudhry that “if the PTI member does not change his tone then legal proceeding will be initiated against him”.

On the other hand, PTI member Babar Awan advocate has said that a new warrant has been issued by the ECP in the same case in which a [bailable] warrant was already suspended by the Islamabad High Court.

“We will look into whether this is contempt of the IHC's full bench or not, and then we [PTI] will challenge it," he added.

Foreign funding case

Akbar S Babar, a dissident member of the PTI, filed a case before the ECP in 2014. The party avoided submitting the required documents for nearly two years for one reason or the other; first approaching the Supreme Court to challenge the commission’s jurisdiction in the matter and later, challenging the maintainability of the case before the high court.

After months of foot-dragging, the PTI finally submitted account statements and documents detailing the funding it received from foreign sources over the past seven years to the ECP on Sept 18 after several 'last warnings' by the commission.

The petitioner had alleged that nearly $3 million in illegal foreign funds were collected through two offshore companies, registered under Imran Khan’s signature, and that money was sent through illegal ‘hundi’ channels from the Middle East to accounts of PTI employees. He has also alleged that the foreign accounts, used to collect funds, were concealed from the annual audit reports submitted to the ECP.

Contempt case details

The ECP at the previous hearing of the contempt case had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khan for repeatedly failing to appear for a personal hearing and failing to send a written apology to the ECP for his absence.

Earlier on September 14, the ECP issued bailable arrest warrants for Khan following his failure to show up for the contempt of court proceeding, which was later suspended by the IHC on a PTI's petition.

In August, the ECP issued a second show-cause notice to Khan after he failed to reply to the earlier notice regarding the contempt of court proceedings against him.

Khan had initially challenged maintainability of the contempt petition and raised objections to the ECP’s jurisdiction to initiate contempt proceedings against him. The commission, however, declared on August 10 that it had the legal right to hear the contempt case.

It then issued a formal show-cause notice to the PTI chief, asking him to submit a reply by Aug 23.

PTI chief's counsel Awan had then appeared before the five-member ECP bench and pleaded that they wanted to challenge the ECP’s judgment regarding the maintainability of the contempt petition and hence, should be granted some time to do so.

Khan had accused the ECP of being biased in the foreign funding case following which his counsel had tendered an apology with the commission. However, the PTI chief in a TV interview later said that his counsel had tendered an apology in his personal capacity and that he had not apologized.