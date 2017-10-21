SIALKOT:-The Airport Security Force (ASF) foiled an attempt to smuggle heroin to Saudi Arabia via Dubai, and seized 1,800 grams of heroin at Sialkot International Airport. According to the airport management, the ASF officials checked a suspect namely Asif Butt of Narowal and recovered the fine quality heroin hidden in the secret portion of his bag. Asif Butt was trying to smuggle the heroin from Sialkot to Al-Riyadh Saudi Arabia via Dubai by flight (FZ 338).



They handed over the accused to the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), which has sent the accused behind bars after registering a case.