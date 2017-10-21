MUZAFFARABAD - A woman hailing from Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) who arrived in Azad Jammu and Kashmir to attend funeral of a relative also died of cardiac arrest.

According to details, Saleema Bibi along with her husband Ghulam Hassan Pandat had come to Muzaffarabad through Chakothi Sector to attend the funeral of brother-in-law Khawaja Muhammad Yousaf Zargar.

The couple was to return to Sopore on October 16, but had to wait as trade activities and traffic was suspended due to Diwali celebrations on other side of the Line of Control (LoC).

The woman suffered heart stroke and was rushed to Sheikh Zayed Bin Al Nahyan Hospital, Muzaffarabad where she breathed her last.

Normally it take two days for legal procedure to move body from AJK into IOK but the civilians and armed forces deployed on both sides of LoC taking it a special case made the arrangements at earliest and it was transported to ancestral area within 12 hours.