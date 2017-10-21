SIALKOT-Norwegian Ambassador in Pakistan Tore Nedrebo visited the offices of Sialkot Municipal Corporation, and met with Mayor Tauheed Akhtar.

They discussed in details the matters of mutual interest. The mayor gave him detailed briefing about the export culture of Sialkot and its socio-economic development. They stressed a need for efforts to provide improved municipal facilities for the people of Sialkot.

UoG, British Council sign MoU

The University of Gujrat (UoG)’s Sialkot campus and British Council have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

UoG Sialkot Campus Chairman Faisal Manzur and senior officials of the British Council Islamabad signed the MoU during a special ceremony.

Campus CEO Rehan Younas said that under the MoU, the British Council will provide necessary training to the teachers and students to improve their English language skills and academic activities. He termed the MoU a milestone which would pave the way for promoting quality education in Sialkot region.