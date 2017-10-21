HAFIZABAD-District Officer Civil Defence Irfan Ali has stressed upon the people to get fire fighting and first aid training to meet any eventuality.

Addressing a seminar, he said that beside rescue, medical aid training also be imparted to the citizens. He directed the owners of petrol and CNG stations to ensure fire-fighting equipment on their premises to put off fire promptly. He further said that every student, shopkeeper and employee of petrol and CNG stations are being provided with rescue, fire fighting and medical aid training to prevent any fatal incident.

ARREST: Environment Department Assistant Field Inspector Muhammad Tariq was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Establishment while extorting illegal gratification from a citizen.

According to Circle Officer ACE Aamir Sandhu, the accused had demanded Rs5,000 from Muhammad Aadil Shahzad for issuing him no-objection certificate for installation of an ‘atta chakki’. He complained to the ACE whose officials along with Judicial Magistrate Khursheed Ahmad raided a place on Gujranwala road and caught the accused red-handed while receiving the bribe. The raiding party recovered marked currency notes from the pocket of the accused.