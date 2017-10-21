ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Friday said that implementation of anti-terrorism policies by the federal government, cooperation of the provincial governments, sacrifices of armed forces and law enforcing agencies and the people of Pakistan have started paying dividends.

Addressing at the 200th anniversary of Bahaullah organised by Lok Virsa,

The minister said that due to terrorism in the last 30 to 40 years, a culture of intolerance had also taken roots in the country.

She said that due to the vision of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the country was again emerging as a cradle of peace and the people belonging to all religions and fraternities were living in the country with pride and celebrating their festivals unhindered.

The minister said that Pakistan was fighting a war of perception and passing through a very difficult phase, therefore, all of us had to fight this war collectively as a nation and emerge triumphant. She said that we would have to correct our behaviours and do our duties in individual capacities without raising fingers at others. She said malice, hatred and jealousies could destroy any society.

Marriyum said that national identity could be presented before the global community in a better way through heritage, culture, music, films and literature. She said that sixty per cent of our population consisted of youth who were the future architects of the nation and needed to be guided towards the right direction by eliminating the culture of intolerance.

She said she was immensely pleased to participate in the 200th anniversary of Bahaullah, who during his entire life disseminated knowledge and taught good behavior to the people. Marriyum said that Bahaullah believed that all the religions were leaves of the same tree and if the tree came to any harm all the leaves would be affected.

The minister said that the country was witnessing a revival of arts, literature, culture and heritage and the playing fields were regaining their lost hustle and bustle.

She informed the audience that on the completion of 70 years of independence special ceremonies had been initiated.

She said that the Ministry of Information and its attached departments including PTV, Radio Pakistan and Lok Virsa were ensuring the outreach of these programmes to all the corners of the country, which would continue till December. She said that Lok Virsa was striving hard to groom the talent of the youth.

Marriyum calls for exchange of films with Romania

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb in a meeting with Nicolae GOIA, Ambassador of Romania, Friday said that exchange in the field of films and broadcast could play a vital role in enhancing people to people contacts and understanding each other’s culture, heritage and values.

She said that film was not only a powerful medium with global outreach to showcase one’s culture but it also reinforced its indigenous ethos and national heritage. She said that screening of Pakistani films in Romania would help us in promoting and refurbishing the image of Pakistan at the international level.

Marriyum Aurangzeb recalled that during 60s and 70s Pakistan was one of the largest film producers in the world which had a profound impact on national harmony and image of the country. She said that present democratic government was determined and was working vigorously on its original narrative of peace and co-existence which would go a long way in changing perceptions and building image of the country. She said that Pakistan had made remarkable progress in the field of economy and improved law and order scenario of the country.

Nicolae GOIA said that Pakistan was an important country in the region where democracy was functional and media enjoyed unprecedented freedom. The ambassador proposed the idea of exchange of visits of delegation of journalists and conducting various training courses with the view to learn from each other’s experiences and best practices. Minister welcomed the proposal and emphasised the need to sign a formal Memorandum of Understanding in this connection as well as enhancing the scope of MOU to the areas of information, broadcast, culture and heritage. She said that Pakistan considered Romania as an important partner bilaterally as well as in the context of European Union. We wish to build a broad-based, substantive and long term relationship with Romania, she added.