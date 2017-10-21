Imran filed false statements in SC, ECP: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hanif Abbasi on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan had filed false declarations before the Election Commission of Pakistan and false averments before the apex court.

This was stated by the PML-N leader in response to the PTI chief’s revised statement regarding £100,000 in the accounts of his offshore company, Niazi Services Limited.

Abbasi, through his counsel Akram Sheikh, said the application of Khan was non-maintainable, so it should not be allowed in the interest of justice. The petitioner maintained paragraph 18 of Imran’s concise statement with the support of an affidavit stated that NSL was a shell entity after the disposal of its only asset, the London apartment. “The record of the case reveals these assertions were false as a number of transactions were routed through NSL accounts,” he said. He contended Imran had adopted the position that the ECP was correctly informed of his assets and liabilities on June 30 of each year. “This is a false assertion as the London flat was declared as an asset on June 30, 2002, in the nomination papers filed for 2002 election from NA-71-Mianwali,” Abbasi argued. He said since the flat was admittedly an asset of Khan, the amount received from its sale would also be his asset.

According to the revised statement, on June 30, 2003, Khan beneficially owned £ 99,702.28. Similarly, on June 30, 2004, he beneficially owned £ 33,412.50. These facts were not disclosed in the sworn statement filed before the ECP for June 30, 2003, and June 30, 2004, the PML-N leader said.

Abbasi contended Imran stated in paragraph 6 of his application that £ 100,000 remained in NSL accounts to meet the cost and the judgment in favour of the tenant of the London flat. Retention of the money belonging to a person to meet some contingency does not mean that the money ceases to be an asset of that person, Abbasi said.

He said in the revised concise statement, Khan stated only £ 25,000 were paid to the solicitor representing the NSL. In the revised statement regarding utilisation of £ 100,000, Khan mentioned his earlier response was based on memory and a partial record, Abbasi contended.

“The position earlier taken qua the remaining almost £ 100,000 retained by NSL in 2003 was based on memory, incorrect advice, the absence of the requisite record and lack of documentary information, Abbasi said.”

The PML-N leader stated that reliance on wrong advice was not an acceptable excuse. “The remedy lies in proceedings against the adviser instead of escaping liability before a court of law. Memory and lack of due diligence are absolutely false pleas which are not tenable before a court of law,” he added.

The PML-N leader said Khan had been making categorical assertions regarding the matter, supported by sworn affidavits, and it was a clear case of misstatement which fell under the category of Article 62(1)(f).

Abbasi said the excuse in the revised statement was an absolutely unsustainable plea. Inquisitorial proceedings did not mean the litigants were free to move in a casual manner and to shift from stances in the pleadings for their convenience. The litigants remain bound by their pleadings, he said.

“The major difference involved in inquisitorial proceedings is that the court conducting the proceedings is not supposed to be an indifferent uninvolved umpire, but inquiry into facts may be conducted by the judge himself who may take an initiative in conducting investigation into the matter and collecting and examining the evidence, rather than leaving these matters entirely to the prosecution or defence,” Abbasi said.

The shifting stances adopted by Khan regarding the acquisition of Bani Gala property were reckless as pertaining to the commitment to veracity and truthfulness, especially when appearing before a court of law, the reply said.

He stated: “Khan often levels allegations against others, but his own conduct shows he is neither righteous nor sagacious in terms of Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution and Section 231 of the Election Act 2017.”

Imran filed false statements in SC, ECP: Abbasi