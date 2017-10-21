Minister for Defence Khurram Dastgir says China Pakistan Economic Corridor would open vast job opportunities for unemployed youth living into less developed parts of the country, reported Radio Pakistan.

In an interview, he said CPEC projects would bring prosperity for the people of far flung areas.

The Minister said peace in Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan as well. He made it clear Pakistan would not accept the security role of India in this region.

Khurram Dastgir said Pakistan had given a lot of sacrifices in the war against terrorism and achieved many successes through operations Zarb-e-Azb and Radal Fasaad.