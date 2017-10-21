GUJRAT-Underscoring collective wisdom to further uplift the higher education standards and build a new narrative capable of turning national dreams into reality, the University of Gujrat (UoG) invited the country’s intelligentsia and HEC chairman at a seminar titled “A Dialogue on Higher Education and Future Prospects in Pakistan” held in Lahore the other day.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmed gave a remarkable account of the commission’s achievements drawing great applause from the elite audience - top mediamen and anchor persons of various TV channels, writers as well as scholars - who reiterated their commitment to support the cause of higher education at all forums.

A glitter of hope overflowed his eyes as the HEC chairman described the HEC saga of success.

Dr Mukhtar said: “The journey of higher education began with only two universities in 1947-48. Five decades passed and the number of public and private universities was only 59. The setting up of HEC in 2002 introduced boom in higher education, bringing the number of public and private universities to 188 today. Despite this boom, only 9 percent of the country’s youth have access to higher education. It was 2.6 per cent in 2008.”

He also said that PhD faculty at higher education institutions has increased from a mere 2 percent to 26pc.

“There has been an increased focus on training of faculty, which had earlier been neglected,” Dr Mukhtar said.

He said that tertiary education is no more a privileged right. It is accessible to all Pakistani men and women. Orphans and other students who have the potential to excel in their chosen field but do not have the means to finance their studies are accepted by our universities under various support schemes.

The slow pace of national development and progress needed an impetus - the HEC picked up the gauntlet and provided one.

Our growing network of universities is no more regarded as just a source to obtain a degree. Today’s universities have enormous potential to contribute to the efforts aimed at boosting social, moral and intellectual progress of the nation.

He said that any agenda for growth and development is incomplete without a due focus on the all-important role of industry-academia linkages and community development. The investment of government of Pakistan in higher education has almost doubled during the last three financial years. It clearly reflects government’s commitment and trust on HEC and its agenda driven by the Vision 2025 to create a society committed to peace, progress and a just democratic social order.

Earlier, UoG Vice Chancellor Dr Ziaul Qayyum thanked the participants and highlighted the important role of the country’s intelligentsia in boosting the process of country’s development and progress.

Among those who participated in the dialogue were Dr Mehdi Hasan, Amjad Islam Amjad, Sajjad Mir, Dr Asghar Nadeem Syed, Dr Sughra Sadaf, Dr Aslam Dogar, Habib Akram, Imran Khan, Qasim Ali Shah, Hafizullah Nyazi, Dr Mujahid Mansuri, Mansur Afaaq, Salman Abid, Najam Wali, Shahid Mahmood Nadeem, Fayyaz Waraich, Neelam Ahmad Bashir, Nazakat Shakeela, Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyar, Sattar Murad Khan, Naveed Chaudhry, Esaar Rana, Asad Kharal, Hameed Qazi, Zulfiqar Rahat, Irfan Ali, Zaheeruddin Babar, Atiq Anwar Raja, Ali Abbas, Luqman, Latif Chaudhry, Shafqat Mahmood and Director UoG Media Sheikh Abdul Rashid.